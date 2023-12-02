WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A fundraiser to help a local family who tragically lost their house in a home explosion earlier this year was held today in Wheeling.

In October of this year, Ashley DeAngelis and Timmy Goldbaugh lost their house, and all their belongings were destroyed when they saw their home go up in flames on Stone Church Road.

Today, The Process, a mental health organization where one of the family members was an intern, held a fundraiser to help them get back on their feet.

The event included various raffle baskets and prizes, a bouncy house for kids, and a food truck.

A family relative shared how special it is to have the support of so many people in the community while her sister and family work to recover from the fire.

“There’s a lot of people who have been in both Timmy and Ashley’s lives for a long time that maybe I’ve not met. So hearing some of the stories and how much they care about them and are concerned about them getting back on their feet and healing. It’s just amazing and it’s really heartwarming.” Tiffany Tankovits | Sister of House Fire Victim

The fundraiser ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and saw several community members come out to show their support.