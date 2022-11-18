BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The organizers of the future Belmont County Dog Park got some good news today.

They are getting a $27,000 NatureWorks grant. They’ve been raising money for months, most recently with a Dog Halloween Costume contest. And they may get even more community support.

“The budget was over $80,000. If we’re able to adjust some of those expenses, which we believe we will be, we really are at a point where with a little bit of additional fundraising, we can break ground and we can have the dog park functional. We may not have all the amenities but we will be functional.” Sherri VanTassell, Outreach coordinator, Belmont County Sheriff’s Department

“I’ve also been in communication with our local warden, David Gray. He’s really excited too about helping and assisting us with his people. And possibility that his people will be able to help us with the fencing.” Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County

If the inmates of Belmont Correctional Institution provide the labor for the fencing, organizers say it will save a lot of money. And if so, they may be able to break ground in the spring.

The dog park will be on Route 331, behind the current health department building. The Road Home Animal Project is a partner in the project.