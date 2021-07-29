Gamble says Governor Justice’s “Battle Assessment” was news to him

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says Governor Justice’s announcement today about the “Battlefield Assessment” was news to him.



Gamble says he has been focused on the discussion about the booster program at a national level and the possibility of vaccinating the younger population. He says there are so many questions about this assessment that still have to be answered: like exactly which individuals 60 and older get tested or where does a person go to get tested?



One question Gamble can answer is, that if you are 60 or older and you take an antibody test that researchers are looking for more than a positive or negative result.

“You’re able to say any human body what is the level of anitbodies, what is the level. Do you have present not just do you have it present because right now you can go to certain pharmacies and have an antibody test done it will show positive, negative but to get one that is more quantitative that says this is the exact level either IgG and IgM in the system you’re able to say what is that level of protection to the individual.” Howard Gamble, Administrator, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble emphasizes that you must have had a second COVID vaccination at least six months ago or longer before you could qualify to get the antibody test for this particular study. According to Gamble, that is the amount of time it takes for our bodies to mount a response to the antibodies that have developed in our system. It is that response which will then show a certain level that researchers will use to gather their data.