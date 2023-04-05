WARSAW, Poland — CD Project Red, the video game studio that brought consumers Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series is offering leave to employees experiencing menstrual related pain according to a story on gamespot.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CD Projekt Red adopted the policy after it was introduced to sister company, GOG, last year. The studio observed GOG’s experience with the new policy over a course of several months. During this observation, the team found the benefits to boost an environment where team members who are menstruating feel more comfortable and supported. The benefit also represents another step in creating an inclusive work environment.

The policy took effect April 1 and permits employees to take as much time as they need, whether it be a couple of hours or an entire day. Menstrual leave is fully paid, which relieves employees from feeling pressured to return during period pain or from feeling financially burdened.

CD Project Red public relation representative, Ola Sondej, says that the biggest impact of the new policy is not being able to take a day off when feeling unwell, but the fact that the company actually recognizes the effect menstrual pains can cause.

After facing public scrutiny in 2020 for entering a mandatory crunch period, CD Projekt Red has made strides in improving workplace culture, and become more employee friendly. The company has promised that The Witcher 4 will not utilize crunch practices during development.

Along with this new policy employees also get many other workplace perks, including being allowed to bring dogs in to the office. CD Projekt Red also offers upskilling workshops and wellbeing seminars, as well as psychological help for those in need.

CD Projekt Red is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland with offices in Cracow and Wrocław, as well as Los Angeles and Vancouver.