MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A garage fire has been reported on Wilson Hill off of Roberts Ridge Road.

According to officials Roberts Ridge, Moundsville, Washington Lands, Glen Dale, Fork Ridge and Limestone Volunteer Fire Departments along with Marshall County EMA are on scene.

The Marshall County Tanker Task force is there as well.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

