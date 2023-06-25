MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A collaboration of resources from across the Ohio Valley have come together to plant the seed of sprouting mindfulness in grand families.

“Planting Mindfulness: Gardening with Grandparents” is a free community event full of activities, giveaways, and resources aimed at grandparents and grandchildren put on by the City of Moundsville, the West Virginia University Healthy Grand Families program, NAMI Greater Wheeling, and several others.

The theme of gardening and mindfulness is a great opportunity for grandparents raising their grandchildren to get outside, stay healthy, and bond together.

”It’s so important because a lot of families think that they’re isolated. They think that they’re doing it alone and they’re not. There’s a lot of grandparents raising their grandchildren and so, we are trying to show that. Get the community out. Let them see what the resources are here to help them, to support them, to raise their kiddos.” Janna Gordon – Executive Director, Brooke-Hancock Family Resource Network

Kids were able to take home plants of their own, participate in yoga, and even ride a bike to blend their own smoothie.

For more resources and information, you can find the Brooke-Hancock FRN on Facebook, as well as their website at brookehancockfrn.org.