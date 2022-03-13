(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines:

The Biden Administration took another stand against Russia this week as the country’s attacks on Ukraine continue. The President announced the U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil, liquid natural gas and coal.



–> West Virginia financial expert predicts the U.S. ban of Russian energy will hurt Russia but not the United States <–

While this will deliver a blow to Russia’s economy, local financial experts say it won’t hurt Americans here at home. Jason Haswell with the Monteverde Group explained the the government has ways to make sure it doesn’t impact the U.S.

Rising gas prices are putting a strain on many Americans.

–> Ways to save as gas prices sky rocket <–

In just a week, prices in the Mountain State shot up by more than 50 cents. In fact, in both West Virginia and Ohio, the average price per gallon is more than $4.

Ohio marked a somber anniversary this week, two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

–> How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed after two years? <–

While there is promising news of decreasing cases, it’s not over yet. Health officials urge everyone to still be cautious and to stay at home if they are sick.

A Jefferson County teacher who allegedly slept with one of her students plead not guilty.

–> Jefferson County teacher pleads not guilty to all counts of sexual battery <–

Hailee Hoover is facing nine counts of sexual battery after allegedly having a relationship with a 17-year-old student. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim. Hoover was a substitute teacher at Buckeye Local Schools, but has since been placed on leave.

If you think you’re Tough as Nails, here’s your chance to prove it.

–> Get ready to run, lift and climb in the 2022 Tough as Nails Urban Challenge <–

The Urban Challenge obstacle course is back for Ogden Wellness Weekend. Runners will climb, carry and even wade through water as part of 20 obstacles on a more than six-mile course. Tough as Nails is May 29th in Wheeling, so start training!

