Railway safety remains a top priority for Ohio’s U.S. Senators as they push to pass the bipartisan Railway Safety Act.

Gathering support for that legislation brought Senator Sherrod Brown to the Ohio Valley.

He was joined by rail union workers and other officials in Steubenville. In the new bill, two-person crews would be required in trains. Personnel would also have to go through increased training. In addition to safety, it would make rail carriers pay for wrongdoing and support communities affected by derailments.

A former West Virginia teacher was sentenced for battery of a special needs child after pleading guilty this week.

Marquis Campbell was a teacher at Weirton Elementary. He was sentenced to six-months of house arrests for each count. He also surrendered his teaching certification for life. Another former teacher, Amanda Tournay, is charged with 18-counts of battery and will be on trial this summer.

Concerns over PEIA in West Virginia have been put to rest.

Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 268 last week. That bill made it so the PEIA Finance Board has a fiduciary responsibility to those enrolled in the insurance program. State Senator Ryan Weld says this is a long-term fix. Since the signing of that bill, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital says it will now be able to keep accepting PEIA health insurance.

When it rains, it pours and often it leads to flooding. Combining the rainy winter, with the Spring weather could lead to troubles with high water.

As part of Spring Weather Preparedness Week, 7News checked in with West Virginia’s climatologist, Dr. Kevin Law. He said parts of the Mountain State are also prone to runoff, which can lead to pooling on the roads that sometimes drains into creeks. Dr. Law’s advice is to be ready and head any weather warnings, because flooding is the number one hazard in the state.

A project that started here in the Ohio Valley is making its way across West Virginia.

The Purple Heart Parking Project was created by VFW Post 4442. It reserves a space at local businesses just for combat wounded veterans. This week, a sign was installed at the Moundsville DMV. Now there will be a sign at all 25, soon to be 26 DMV locations in West Virginia.

