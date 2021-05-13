George P Bush: ‘Liz Cheney Is Not That Leader’

On Wednesday House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his unfounded claims of election fraud.
On Thursday the son of Jeb Bush, grandson of George H. W. Bush, and nephew of George W. Bush, who had Liz Cheney’s father as his Vice President, went to Twitter to say Liz Cheney is not the leader for the Republican party.
Cheney has been Congress’s highest-ranking Republican woman and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her demotion was the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.