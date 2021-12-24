Get ready to track Santa with NORAD

An image from a NORAD Tracks Santa video. (Department of Defense)

December 25 2021 12:00 am

(WJW)– Santa Claus is coming to town.

For decades, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, has helped children of all ages track Santa on his one-night journey delivering toys around the globe.

The website NORADSanta.org goes live on Dec. 24. You can also get updates by calling 1-877-Hi-NORAD, asking Amazon Alexa or pushing the OnStar button in vehicles.

The military command has been fielding calls since 1955, when Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — fielded a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa.

