Giant tri-state “Trump Train” scheduled for next Saturday

UPPER OHIO VALLEY, WESTERN PA (WTRF) — Area supporters of President Trump are organizing what they hope is the largest “Trump Parade” the region has ever seen.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 24 and will span the tri-state area of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, beginning from points in each state in the morning and ending in St. Clairsville in the afternoon.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Republican candidates and leaders.

Organizers hope to see 5,000 participants at the event.