Girl, 10, killed when thrown from festival ride in New Jersey

Top Stories

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (CNN) — A 10-year-old girl was killed when she was thrown from a festival ride in New Jersey.

It happened Saturday at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.

Police said the ride is the type that spins passengers in a horizontal circle and is called “extreme.”

The girl has not been identified and the cause and circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

Festival organizers canceled a parade that was scheduled for Sunday.

Rides and festival games will be closed until they are inspected by state officials.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter