Girl, 10, killed when thrown from festival ride in New Jersey

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (CNN) — A 10-year-old girl was killed when she was thrown from a festival ride in New Jersey.

It happened Saturday at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.

Police said the ride is the type that spins passengers in a horizontal circle and is called “extreme.”

The girl has not been identified and the cause and circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

Festival organizers canceled a parade that was scheduled for Sunday.

Rides and festival games will be closed until they are inspected by state officials.