HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — One girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at the Hilliard July 4th parade on Tuesday morning.

Hilliard police confirmed that at around 10 a.m., a seven-year-old girl exited a trailer that was being used as a float on Main Street and Franklin Street along the parade route. While on the road, she was hit by the trailer and sustained serious injuries.

She was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition with a Hilliard police spokesperson saying her injuries are “non-life threatening.”

The incident remains under investigation.