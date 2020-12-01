Giving Tuesday- Local Resident encourages people give to Donate Life West Virginia

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – It’s the season of giving and one West Virginia resident is hoping to help save lives during this season. But while most charities might suggest giving the gift of money, this resident is suggesting giving back in a different way.

We are just a day away from, “Giving Tuesday,” a day that encourages people to donate money to their favorite nonprofit organizations. And in honor of, “Giving Tuesday,” one local mother is asking people donate the best gift one can give, their own organs. Statistics show that more than 113,000 Americans, over 500 of whom are West Virginia residents are in need of a life-saving organ transplant. Jody Miller lost her daughter, Heather in a car accident many years ago. Jody misses Heather deeply but is proud of her daughter for having registered to be an organ donor.

“She gave her heart, both her kidneys, and her liver and to complete strangers and she enhanced up to another fifty lives through tissue donation so I don’t think you can put a price on anything else that is life,” said Jody Miller, Heather’s mother.

For more information on how you can register to be an organ donor on behalf of Donate Life West Virginia, visit, donatelifewv.org.