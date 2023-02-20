GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sometimes, we all just need to take a deep breath and the families of Glen Dale Elementary know just how to calm their stress.

Glen Dale Elementary School hosted their first ever Mindfulness Family Night as an extension of their integration of mental health and self-care at school, that Principal Cain says has greatly impacted students over the past few years.

”The kids look forward to the brain breaks they do, and if you don’t do it, they will remind you that, ‘Hey! We need to have a brain break. We need to practice our gratitude.’ They do and it’s amazing.” Kimberly Cain – Principal, Glen Dale Elementary School

Students look forward to the positive culture they experience when they enter the classroom, but continuing this mindfulness at home is just as important.

That’s where former school principal Lana Penley steps in.

Following a fire at her school during the day, she became determined through her own results to show that school should be a place of healing.

”So, I started going around, supporting other schools and realizing that’s really what I want to do in the world now is really to take this message to others that schools can be really these special places. Not just places of academics, which is important, but then how do we make them places of wellbeing. Like an ecosystem of care for everybody involved.” Lana Penley – CEO/Cofounder, Mindflow

While Lana gave the adults their own strategies for mindfulness, the students had some brain breaks of their own.

Some of tonight’s included stress ball making, creating Zen gardens, affirmation rocks, and listening to a former Glen Dale Elementary student tell his story of being diagnosed with progressive vision loss, and overcoming the challenges that posed.