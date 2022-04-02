MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The city of Glen Dale stood still Saturday morning as the community mourned the loss of former Police Chief Norm Stenger.

Stenger passed away Monday at the age of 73.

Benwood Fire Rescue and Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department held the crossing of the ladder ceremony to honor him for the many years he spent serving the community.

The ceremony took place on Lee St. in Glen Dale where Stenger grew up.

Neighbors gathered to watch as dozens of first responder vehicles passed by.

The procession traveled down the street and stopped in front of the Glen Dale City building where they held a moment of silence for Stenger’s “Last Call.”

MARSHALL COUNTY:

“Last Call” Chief Norman R. Stenger

Audio: The Glen Dale Communication Center

Attention, Glen Dale fire personnel. This is the last call for Assistant Chief Norman R. Stenger…This is the last call for Assistant Chief Norman R. Stenger on behalf of the Glen Dale Fire Department, the Mayor, City Recorder, City Councilman, employees of the city, we thank you for your many years of service and dedication to the City of Glen Dale and to all in Marshall County. Rest in peace, our friend. You have fulfilled your calling and will be dearly missed by all. Glen Dale Fire clear at 10:49. The City of Glen Dale Communication Center

Stenger was the Glen Dale police chief for 29 years and had 42 and a half years in law enforcement.