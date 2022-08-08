OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott was just named the 2022 Mayor of the Year by the West Virginia Municipal League among all cities across the Mountain State.



The League cited a variety of reasons as to why Mayor Elliott was selected, including investments in public safety facilities, parks and recreation, the downtown streetscape project and the façade improvement program.



This effort to try and revitalize the downtown area may have won him the award, but the Mayor says it’s really the city of Wheeling itself that won.

“Well it’s a great recognition by the state of the things going on here in the City of Wheeling. It means that people are taking notice of the different projects we have going on here, the progress moving the city forward. So really, while they’re honoring me with this particular award I look at it as a way for the rest of the state really to acknowledge what’s going on here in the City of Wheeling.” Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott

Mayor Elliott noted that for many years the Northern Panhandle seemed to be ignored in West Virginia, but now it’s turning heads. He hopes to keep the positive momentum going forward.