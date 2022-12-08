MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Christmas season was in full swing tonight in Moundsville as Gold, Khourey & Turak hit the switch for their 20th annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

Good old St. Nick himself was personally escorted to the event by a firetruck, and he took free photos with all the local kids. The Opus and Gentlemen Singers were on hand for Christmas carols, and there were plenty of treats for the crowd.

This is the first year since the COVID pandemic began where the community has been able to come out in person to enjoy all the festive fun.

“It’s extra special here because now we’re turning the corner on things it seems, and we can get back to some kind of normalcy, and you know, what better time than this time of year, Christmas. You know, it’s great to have people come out. This is the time of year that you want to be together. So we’re really happy that we can share this event with the community again.” CHRISTIAN TURAK, Partner at Gold, Khourey & Turak

Officials with Gold, Khourey & Turak say this event is a way to say thank you to the community for the many years of support. They even tell us that families will come out to take their personal Christmas photos with the tree.