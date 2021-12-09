Gold, Khourey & Turak light up Moundsville with their Christmas tree

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville looks a lot more festive this evening. The law firm Gold, Khourey and Turak is spreading some Christmas cheer, by officially hitting the switch on their massive Christmas tree.

Normally the firm has a big celebration for the kids to spend some time with Santa Claus, and indulge in some delicious cookies. The pandemic has put a stop to that for the last two years. Even with a smaller celebration, the people in Moundsville still seem to be excited to see the tree light up.

“I feel like we’re center stage, almost, where our office is located, you know, right in the hub of Moundsville, and we enjoy providing this for the community every year…..Once we light it we keep it lit until we take it down. And so it’s always fun, as you can hear people going by an honking. It’s always fun for people to see it and it gets everybody in the spirit of Christmas.” Teena Miller, Attorney with Gold, Khourey & Turak

The law firm hopes to be back next Christmas in full force with their regular celebration.