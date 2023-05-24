OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are few moments in sports as impressive as getting a hole- in-one.

Most golfers will spend their whole lives out on the links without ever coming close. But a local man named Mickey McNeil just made not one, but TWO holes-in-one during a single round of golf at Oglebay’s Palmer Course.

His two spectacular shots happened at holes 9 and 15. But now the question is, can he go for three?

“Three in one round will never happen. Always there’s a chance. After you see them, I mean, you know, it’s possible. I really want to get out there and keep trying, that’s for sure.” MICKEY MCNEIL, Hit two holes-in-one in a single round of golf

McNeil hit a hole-in-one on hole 9 back in October of 2021, and the only one before that was years ago.

His final score was a 78 on the Par 71. He says it’s his low round of the year and he’s quite happy with that.

Congratulations, Mr. McNeil!