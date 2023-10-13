CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on October 13 that golfers can now book tee times at West Virginia state park golf courses thanks to a new partnership with NBC Sports Next and GolfNow.

State Park golf courses participating in this exciting new partnership include Cacapon Resort State Park’s 18-hole Robert Trent Jones course in Berkeley Springs, Canaan Valley Resort State Park’s 18-hole Geoffrey Cornish course in Davis, Pipestem Resort State Park’s 18-hole Geoffrey Cornish course near Princeton and Twin Falls Resort State Park’s 18-hole Geoffrey Cornish designed in Mullens.

Book a Tee Time here

“As a lifelong golfer myself, I am incredibly excited to announce this partnership with GolfNow,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state parks are one of our state’s most valued treasures, and I’m excited that we now have a new way to attract golfers from around the country to come and experience all of the beauty and goodness our great state has to offer. I want to thank our Department of Tourism and DNR for working hard every day to continue making our State Parks the best they can be.”

As part of the partnership between State Parks and GolfNow, golfers can now directly book tee times at Cacapon, Canaan Valley, Pipestem, and Twin Falls through the Golfnow website and app.

NBC Sports Next’s GolfNow is an innovative technology provider that allows golfers and golf courses to connect better. Comprising the largest online tee-time marketplace in the world, GolfNow offers millions of registered golfers a variety of ways to stay connected to their favorite courses and the ability to easily book tee times online and via mobile devices any time of day. GolfNow also provides technology, support, and marketing services to more than 11,000 golf courses in more than 40 countries worldwide.

The GolfNow app has more than 5 million active users. GolfNow features more than 11,000 golf courses worldwide, including 15 courses in West Virginia.