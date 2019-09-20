Good Shepard Nursing Home earns five stars

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) -- Not all youth have the same opportunity to participate in sports. For example, children from low-income families, children with disabilities and girls are less likely to participate.

The Trump administration wants to provide more options for kids to play sports. For example, supporters said the lessons kids learn on the ice playing hockey can help develop their life skills outside the rink.

“The outcomes associated with youth sports participation lead to higher graduation rates from high school, higher completion rates from college, higher wages in one’s life,” said Ivanka Trump, advisor to the president.

Presidential advisor Ivanka Trump, along with former baseball all-star Johnny Damon, toured two youth sports facilities in Washington D.C. and helped unveil a first of its kind "National Youth Sports Strategy."

“To reinvigorate American youth sports as a way for every kid to get exercise, be part of a team and build self confidence,” said Alex Azar, Health and Human Services Secretary.