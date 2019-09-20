Good Shepard Nursing Home earns five stars

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The federal government has bestowed a high honor upon one area nursing homes.
The Good Shepard Nursing Home in Wheeling has earned a five-star health inspection rating and an overall five-star facility rating. This is the 12th time Good Shepard has received the honor in the 12 years the federal program has been around.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help families and caregivers compare nursing homes to ensure they find the best care available.