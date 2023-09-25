WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local nursing home is making a move at their administrative position and the person filling the role is one who is well experienced.

Her father has been the administrator for Good Shepherd Nursing Home for the past 45 years.

Recently the nursing home announced that his daughter Morgan Murphy, who has been serving as administrative assistant, would take over her father’s position.

Murphy is a Wheeling native who has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialty in health services for long-term care from West Liberty University.

Her preparation for the job began during her teenage years when she helped with resident activities at Good Shepherd and worked as a receptionist.

Murphy shared her excitement about filling the position.

”It’s a huge honor to be able to continue to stay here. I really view us as a large family. So, it means a lot to me to be able to still continue to give back to the facility and the community. So, I’m very excited and very happy for this opportunity.” Morgan Murphy – Soon to be New Administrator

Good Shepherd is a continuum of senior living options offered by the non-profit Welty Corporation to deliver the needs and wants of discerning seniors.

Murphy and her father will work together for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition and then she will officially assume the new position on March 1.