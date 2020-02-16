GOP Candidate to impose term limits if elected

A new congressional candidate has a goal to reunite the parties and make term limits a reality.

Kenneth Morgan the third is running for the Republican nomination for Ohio’s 6th congressional district…taking on incumbent Bill Johnson.

Morgan believes that there should be term limits in place for the house and senate. He says people do not want career politicians. He believes above anything else, Republicans needs a stronger backbone.

“They have no backbone when dealing with the democrats. The democrats, I don’t really agree with their polices. The Republicans, I agree with their policies. They are just not strong enough.” Kenneth Morgan III – (R) Congress Candidate Ohio District 6

Morgan would also like to make changes to healthcare policy and stop online censorship.