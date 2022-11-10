HARRISON COUNTY & JEFFERSON COUNTY – Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRP) to help several of our local counties that were damaged during severe storms from February, May, June and July of 2022.

Here locally, Harrison and Jefferson counties qualify.

The SDRP is a reimbursement program that is used in cases where the amounts needed to repair storm damage don’t qualify for Federal assistance. It helps to pay for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work.