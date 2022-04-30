(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

Governor Mike DeWine made a trip to St. Clairsville this week, but all the community knew before he arrived was that the Governor had a “big announcement”.

–> Governor’s reason for Belmont County announcement is revealed <–



That turned out to be $500 million of federal money that he wants to give to 32 Appalachian counties in Ohio over the next two years. It’s now up to the state legislature to approve the details, but the Governor says communities can design their own programs.

-> Senator Capito chimes in on primary race <–

One of West Virginia’s biggest races is the Republican Primary for the state’s Second Congressional District. Two Republican incumbent candidates, David McKinley and Alex Mooney, are seeing re-election now that the districts have been rearranged.

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Ohio County Board of Education.

–> WATCH LIVE: Ohio County Board of Education Candidate Forum <–

In order to help voters decided who to choose, 7News partnered with the Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register for a forum where voters in the county could ask questions. Topics included school budgets, upgrades to facilities, mental health and COVID-19.

In downtown Wheeling, the corner of 11th and Market Streets will have a new look by this time next year.

–> Wheeling Market Street Parking Garage is now under construction <–

City officials broke ground for a six-story parking structure. Mayor Glenn Elliott said it will have 10,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor.

Finally some good news. Thanks to a group of quick-thinking staff at Warwood Elementary, a Kindergarten student avoided a major medical emergency.

–> Teachers save Warwood student’s life after diabetic episode <–

They noticed the Kindergartener, who has Type 1 Diabetes, was looking extra tired. When that same student began to doze off, they took action and got him to the office, where they were able to revive him with a diabetic kit and some juice.

