Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in honor of those who those died during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Gov. DeWine is also asking Ohio residents to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday.
