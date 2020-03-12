Gov. DeWine orders no mass gatherings in Ohio over 100 people

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During his news conference Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state will be ordering no mass gatherings of more than 100 people will be allowed in the state.

This announcement came after an update that there was a fifth case of the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in the state.

The order will include auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This also includes parades, fairs, and festivals.

However, it will not include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, shopping malls, shopping centers or other spaces where 100 or more people may be in transit.

The order will also not apply to typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores where large groups of people are present but it is unusual for them to be within an arm’s length of one another.

Earlier in the day, the OHSAA said it will be postponing winter tournaments as a precaution.

It was announced Thursday that several conferences, including the Big Ten, had canceled its conference tournament games.

Major League Soccer also announced Thursday it was suspending its season for 30 days in response to the coronavirus.

While the Columbus Blue Jackets were scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night in Columbus, the NHL announced it will be suspending its season as well.