Gov. DeWine says police reform legislation will be introduced in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is calling for police reform.

This comes days after 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer.

The governor is set to introduce legislation before the General Assembly in the next few days.

The new bill will help with training and accountability. Governor DeWine said it will establish a Peace Officer Oversight Board that has the ability to suspend an officer’s license if they break the law.

It also creates two databases. One will track use of force incidents and another will track officer discipline, in an effort to increase transparency.

A situation we have now, someone can go from one police department to another, and if they left under bad terms and didn’t report they worked at the other agency across the state, the new agency may have no idea. Governor Mike DeWine (R) Ohio

Other initiatives in front of the General Assembly include a $10 million proposal that will provide law enforcement agencies with body cameras. Plus, another $1 million in grant funds to help recruit minorities and women into the force.