Gov. Jim Justice calls special session of the legislature, will address road conditions and bridges

W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is ready to get serious about fixing the roads, and he’s calling a special session of the legislature to get it done. The special session will begin next Monday on June 7th.

Currently, the Mountain State has a nearly 400-million-dollar surplus thanks to Federal relief funds from the Cares Act. Governor Justice wants to use a portion of this leftover COVID money, about 150 million dollars, to address one of the most persistent problems in West Virginia…the poor conditions of our roads, including the massive amount of potholes. Fixing bridges across the state is also a priority for these funds.

7NEWS spoke with West Virginia Delegate Erikka Storch about the upcoming special session, and why this issue requires it.

“There was a bill that made its way through the legislative process this past legislative session that deals with calling the legislature in whenever there are appropriations of dollars. Because that is, you know, our duty.” Del. Erikka Storch, District 3

As to whether Governor Justice might propose any legislation during this special session, at the moment Delegate Storch doesn’t know if he will, or what any of the proposals might be. But we’ll keep you updated if that happens.

As for the 150-million dollars the Governor is talking about, the plan is to have that money go into the state’s road maintenance program for all 55 counties. The plan involves a total of 402 projects, over 740 miles of paving, 17 slips and slides, 40 bridges, and over 100 other projects.