CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) appointed Jeffrey R. Stephens, Wheeling, Ohio County, as a Delegate representing the Sixth District of the House of Delegates.

The vacancy was created by Charlie Reynolds’ resignation Friday. Reynolds left to take a job as superintendent of District 6 with the West Virginia Division of Highways. Reynolds was scheduled to begin the new job earlier this week. He once was employed as a railroad safety inspector.

Reynolds was a Republican who represented Marshall County and was in the middle of his second term. He was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2020.

Stephens is a John Marshall High School and West Liberty University graduate. He is an educator with the Marshall County Schools system, teaching West Virginia Studies and serving as the athletic director at Sherrard Middle School.

Stephens also has coaching experience, having been the assistant girls basketball coach at John Marshall from 2010 to 2014, Sherrard girls basketball coach from 2014 to 2022, and Sherrard football coach from 2010 to 2022.