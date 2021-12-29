Gov. Justice calls out Bette Midler again on her insult to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice called out actress Bette Midler again during his Tuesday press conference about her previous remarks denigrating the Mountain State.

The actress lashed out against Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and the entire state after Manchin said he would not support President Biden’s Build Back Better plan earlier this month.

Justice went further in his defense of the Mountain State Tuesday.

I go back to Bette Midler. Called us illiterate. Called us poor. Called us all absolutely the bad things that you could call somebody. And did it out of frustration about Sen. Manchin but absolutely took it out on the people of West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice

Manchin statement on Build Back Better Act: “I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation.”

Justice cited the state’s response to the pandemic and “digging” to find solutions as an example of the state’s resolve.

Justice also pointed to West Virginians’ work ethic as a strength, despite what Midler says.

Bette Midler, you know, wants to criticize. We get dirty because we perform. We absolutely get dirt on our hands because we work, and that’s what we’re gonna keep doing. Gov. Jim Justice

Justice also cited updated vaccination numbers to prove the state is working hard against COVID-19. The governor noted that West Virginia has 64.7 percent of the population ages five and older vaccinated with at least one shot. 71 percent of West Virginians age 18 and older have received at least one shot. 83.2 of those 50 and older have received on shot. 91 percent of those 65 and older have received one shot.