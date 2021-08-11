Gov. Justice: ‘We probably will have to move in this direction’ on mask mandate

WTRF- During his Wednesday media briefing, Gov. Justice said that we could be heading toward a mask mandate.

‘If this thing way continues the way it’s going you’ll just have to look for the fact that we will have to adjust and we probably will have to move in this direction,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice then showed a coronavirus transmission map from the CDC of the United States that showed dates of July 5 and August 9, which the CDC claims transmission rates are growing.

The Goveenor said he’s trying to give a lot of leeway to local officials.

Recently, West Liberty University said they are requiring masks in all their buildings and the same with Marshall.

One West Virginia school is requiring those unvaccinated to pay a $750 fee.