Governor Justice announces $100 million state budget cut for this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Justice has announced a large cut to the state budget for this year today.

State Agencies are also being told to cut 4.6 percent from next year’s proposed budget.

There had been concern about the possibility of budget cuts after months of tax revenue falling short of projections.

Much of the lost money came from a drop in Coal severance and natural gas pipeline payroll taxes.

There is no word at this time on how that 100-million dollar cut will be applied.

Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis is working to find more answers on this developing story.

