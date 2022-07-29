CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Governor Jim Justice issued the following statement Friday night after the West Virginia Senate declined to take up his proposal to permanently reduce the personal income tax by 10%:

“I continue to believe with all in me that West Virginia can be like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee – with a booming economy and population, built on people moving into states with no personal income tax. We have the best people, best natural resources, four of the best seasons, and are located within a rock’s throw of two-thirds of our country’s population. Without a personal income tax, our potential is limitless.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)

Income tax cut bill dies in West Virginia State Senate

The proposed tax cut would have been retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and Gov. Justice said it would have put $254 million back into the pockets of West Virginians.