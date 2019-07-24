Breaking News
Governor Justice visits Moundsville bearing gifts


gov jim justice_1557583976963.jpeg.jpg

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice will attend the President’s fundraiser Wednesday evening at WesBanco Arena.

However, Justice made a quick pit stop at the Division of Highways in Moundsville and did so in style.

Justice arrived in a tractor trailer, hauling a $400,000 Gradall for District 6.

“Our roads got in really really bad shape,” said Gov. Justice.

Justice displayed a graphic showing all the roads, potholes and slips that have already been repaired thus far.

Justice also stated that frustrated residents have not been unreasonable with their requests.

“People don’t want much,” said Gov. Justice. “They just want to be able to go to the convenience store and not tear their car up. So, the long and the short of it is, we gotta fix ’em.”

Governor Justice ordered nine more Gradalls for the state.



