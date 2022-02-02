Governor Justice will speak to the CDC on Thursday about waiving vaccine mandates for rural hospitals

W.Va. (WTRF) – On Monday, Governor Jim Justice announced he, along with the governors in Virginia and Kentucky, would be submitting a request to the CDC to put a stop to vaccine mandates at rural hospitals already stressed by staffing shortages. On Wednesday, Justice announced that the CDC has responded.

As workplace vaccine mandates spread across the country this past year, many Americans found themselves forced out of their jobs, either being fired or quitting. While some people cheered this on, rural hospitals found themselves facing massive staffing shortages.

Many had to then request help from the National Guard in order to make sure they had the staff needed to properly take care of their patients. Governor Justice announced that the CDC responded to them today, and the CDC says they’re willing to talk, which he describes as major progress.

“So tomorrow our people, and the Governor of Virginia’s people, you know, Glenn Youngkin, and the Governor of Tennessee and everything, and all of our folks and everything will be on the phone with them, and maybe we can come up with some level of relief for our rural hospitals.” Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

The Governor went on to say that everyone should still get vaccinated themselves, and then he called people who have been vaccinated but NOT boosted, “headstrong foolish.”

We will continue to follow this story, and we’ll let you know what the CDC decides to do moving forward.