Ohio — Removing barriers is one of Governor Mike DeWine’s many goals for 2024.

He says barriers keep people from living up to their full potential.

The governor says one of the biggest barriers is having untreated mental health issues.

And he says no one should be denied quality mental health care.

“Sixty years ago, John Kennedy, the last bill that he signed was the Community Mental Health Act, 1963. And in that, at the time, he said my goal is to make sure every person in this country, no matter what neighborhood they live in, has access to good medical care as far as mental health. We’ve never really lived up to that.” Governor Mike DeWine | Ohio

He says he’s been working with the legislature to meet that goal and that work will continue.

DeWine says everyone needs equal access to quality mental health care.



He says mental health issues often play a huge role in other problems, such as homelessness and addiction.