Governors Justice, DeWine order flags lowered in honor of 9/11 victims

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, and Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, have ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff Wednesday in honor of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Both governors are also asking West Virginia andOhio residents to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on Wednesday.
