(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It was a crime that shocked the community and now a Hancock County teen plead guilty to murdering his mother and sister.

West Virginia teen pleads guilty to murder of mother and sister

Conner Crowe entered the guilty plea for two counts of second degree murder and waived his right to a grand jury. Crowe could face a maximum of 80-years in prison, with a minimum of 20-years.

School security is a topic on all parents and educators minds.

Keeping kids safe at school has become a science

Nightmare scenarios have replaced fire drills. In the Ohio Valley, school officials know that anything can and does happen; so they’re prepared.



With Election Day only days away, Governor Mike DeWine visited St. Clairsville and met with fellow Republicans.

Ohio governor visits area office holders at Newellstown Diner

7News asked him about the 500 million dollars in federal funding to be spent in 32 Appalachian Counties. The Governor said the project has two phases, coming up with ideas and carrying them out. Communities are currently in the thinking phase, deciding how to best spend the money.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is making his final push for people to vote no to Amendment 2.

Gov. Justice visits Wheeling and makes final push against Amendment 2

The Governor spoke in Wheeling, calling the Amendment a legislative power grab. It would give control of more than one for of property taxes to the state legislature, allowing taxes on business equipment and machinery to be eliminated.

Madison Elementary Principal Andrea Trio gathered students for an assembly on Thursday, but little did she know the celebration was for her.

“Always students first”: Madison principal reflects on teaching philosophy

Trio was given the Milken Educator Award and received a $25,000 prize. It’s one of the nation’s highest achievements education. Trio began her career as a music teacher, and goes to great lengths to care for her students.

For the latest headlines all week long, stay with 7News.