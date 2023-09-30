MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Grand Vue Park in Marshall County is holding its Fall Festival and Grand Gourd Toss today, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event offers free admission and fun for the whole family with many free activities at the Barn, including gourd painting, lasso game, sack races, and a foam party at 4 p.m.

There will also be food from Vue Bar & Grill, Izzy’s Food Truck, Paleonardo’s, and more.

Enjoy wholesome entertainment with Apple Cider making, wood carving, and the Grand Gourd Toss at 1 p.m.