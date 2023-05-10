MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It can be considered somewhat of a hidden gem here in the Mountain State.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But Grand Vue Park is fast becoming a popular destination location.

They have major updates planned for this summer that will make for a great addition to the long list of activities and attractions already available

It might be hard to believe, but park officials say that in just about one months time, this busy construction site will be transformed.

The new swimming pool that’s been in the works for quite some time is nearing completion.

It’s a state of the art facility that can hold up to 350 people.

General Manager Craig White says there will be some thing for Everyone.

“You got two slides you can see behind me. We got two water walks, the climbing wall, diving board. You have the basketball hoop, a splash pad, all in one location.” Craig White, General Manager, Grand Vue Park

They also recently added a new selfie-swing thanks to a partne ship between the Greater Moundsville CVB and the State Touism office.

It’s one of only 15 Almonst Heaven sefie-swing across the state.

It’s located at the scenic overlook that whith a breathtaking view of Moundsville, which of course is also home to one of our WTRF tower-cams.

“We appreciate WTRF being out here. you got out tower cam out at the over look as well. So you get to see the beautiful views of Moundsville.” Craig White, General Manager, Grand Vue Park

Grand Vue is well known for it’s amazing adventure park.

Thrill seekers come from all over for their zip-line tours.

But there are activities for all ages, including the ariel rope course, the giant swing and climbing tower.

Park officials suggest you register in advance, especcially on weekends.

“The RV park is it’s second year now so we see a lot more people coming up and using that right now. The hills are alive at Grand Vue Park and and we are excited to have everyone come.” Craig White, General Manager, Grand Vue Park

And did we mention the kids playground, disc golf and minature golf which features glow in the dark mini-golf nights.

There are also nine miles of mountain bike trails, with a professional bike race in July that attracts some of the top riders in the state.