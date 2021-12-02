Grand Vue Park will have a place for your RV this spring

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – If today’s warmth already has you making plans for next summer, Grand Vue Park is finishing a new area for the travelers among us.

Their RV park is brand new for 2022, with reservations open for April through October.

After breaking ground just six months ago, a total of 40 spaces are almost open for parking.

General Manager Craig White says they will all have complete hookups, and will be located on one of Grand Vue’s signature lookout spots.

The trend of RV life has exploded nationwide in the last couple years, but the park says a designated spot for them has been on the to-do list for a while.

This is something that’s been on our master plan though for 10 years. And we were finally able to figure out a good spot to put that in, and we’re excited to be part of the growing population. Craig White, General Manager, Grand Vue Park

He says they’re expecting up to an extra 200 people at the park per day in the summer once it’s all ready.

Bring your clubs if you nab a spot—RV guests will also get access to mini golf.