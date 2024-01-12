MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — In just a couple weeks a thrilling event that will also give back to local communities will be happening in Marshall County.

If you are a fan of scenic views, thrilling experiences, and chilly weather then Grand Vue Adventures event later this month is made for you.

Grand Vue Park and Adventures will be hosting their 2nd annual Polar Zip on Saturday January 27th at 1 pm.

By partnering with Appalachian Outreach, a local charity that serves Marshall, Ohio, and Wetzel County, half of all the proceeds made at the event will be donated to their organization.

People are encouraged to embrace the cold and dress like it’s July as awards will be given to those with the most unique outfits.

The organizers for the event shared just how much fun everyone has while also serving a good cause.

”When I came here, I was looking for something new, something different that was going to garner some attention. And I remember seeing the plethora of polar plunges in the area and hey, if you can do it in the water, you can do it through the sky, too.” Nick Cifaldi – General Manager, Grand Vue Adventures

”It’s amazing our board of directors come out there and we have our families come out there. It’s just a really good time. Everybody enjoys ziplining. We love seeing the different outfits and who’s going to dress the silliest. So, it’s a really good time.” Heather Ray – Executive Director, Appalachian Outreach

”It’s really a fun time. So even if you’re not taking part in it, come up. You can just enjoy the sights, even make a donation if you like, and we’d be glad to have you.” Chris Thomas – Board Member, Appalachian Outreach

Everyone at the event will also receive an exclusive Polar Zip sticker just for attending the event.

People taking part will zip 21 hundred feet and almost half a mile over the scenic views of Grand Vue Park and the City of Moundsville.