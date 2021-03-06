Grant coming to Marshall County homeowners

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The financial effect of COVID-19 is being felt by millions of home owners and renters all across the country. For residents in one local county, however, help is on the way.

The Marshall County Commission recently announced that they have been working to put the finishing touches on a Community Development Block Grant, through the CARES Act.

The County has been awarded $250,000 for an Emergency Payments Program.

It will benefit residents outside the City of Moundsville who are behind on rent utilities or mortgages, due to the pandemic.

We are working on the documentation,. We are putting the process together. As soon soon as we have that information available we will get it out to everyone. We will let them know who to contact and what the process is. Betsy Frohnapfel, Administrator with Marshall County Commission

Resident who live within the City of Moundsville are not eligible for this particular grant since the City was recently awarded a separate grant for the same amount of money.

Stay with 7 News as more details become available. .