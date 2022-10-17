WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two local organizations just got some massive grants courtesy of the Appalachian Regional Commission.



Grow Ohio Valley received $1.5 million, and the Augusta Levy Learning Center got $50,000.



A program known as the POWER Initiative (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce Education Revitalization) aims to help struggling Appalachian communities with Federal money to support what they call “economic diversification projects.”



Gayle Manchin, the ARC’s Federal Co-Chair, says that a wide array of organizations and projects are eligible for this funding.

“When we talk about workforce development we’re really talking about people. How do we give people a better quality of life? Through better training and education to not only find a good job, but actually aspire toward a career that can raise not only their opportunities, but certainly the opportunities of that entire community.” Gayle Manchin, ARC Federal Co-Chair

For more details on the Augusta Levy Learning Center, check out their website.

Information on Grow Ohio Valley can be found here.