HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Friends, families and first responders gathered at Tomlinson Run State Park Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the second continual sensory Touch-a-Truck event hosted by the Hancock County Sheriff Reserves, Inc.

Firetrucks, police cars and ambulances were in attendance with their lights and sirens off, allowing individuals with sensory issues to learn more about first responders and how they help our community.

The event also taught people more about an international program used in Hancock County called Project Lifesaver.

Project lifesaver is a search and rescue system that uses radio frequency transmitters and electronic tracking equipment.

A transmitter bracelet is worn by individuals with cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and other related conditions to help locate them in the event they wander away from home and cannot find their way back.

“Project Lifesaver. It cuts down the manpower that you need for a search, cuts down the dollar amount you need for research and it cuts down the hours. A search when a regular fire department’s going out with no equipment may be 24 hours to 48 hours for the search of a child or somebody that’s lost. With this equipment, we can find them usually within 15 minutes to an hour.” Sgt. Roger Stewart, Jr. | Project Lifesaver Certified Search Specialist

Hancock County has used Project Lifesaver for six searches with a 100% success rate, according to Stewart.

The cost of the transmitters worn by clients is $300 with a $10 monthly service fee; however, the program is offered to families within the county free of charge due to the generous donations from the community.

Stewart says Hancock County Project Lifesaver is accepting donations.

Donations can be made by contacting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office or the projects’ direct phone number at (304) 491-0926.

For any questions regarding Project Lifesaver program within Hancock County, you can contact Stewart at rdstewart77@gmail.com.

Ohio Valley Sparkle Markets provided free concessions for the second continual Sensory Touch-a-Truck event at Tomlinson Run.