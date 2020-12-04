Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies and Weirton Police raise money for local charities

HANCOCK COUNTY (WTRF)-

In an effort to raise money for local charities, the Hancock Sheriff’s Deputies, Chester and New Cumberland Police Departments participated in “No Shave November” for the 7th annual year this fall. This year the Weirton Police Department joined forces to help raise over 3,500 dollars for the local Comfort House. Hancock county’s 2,185 dollars in profits were donated to the Hancock County, “shop with a cop event,” which provides Christmas support for families in need. November may be over but the police forces aren’t done raising money just yet.

“With the rise of Covid, families not having much money to go towards Christmas, we just thought it would be a good idea to maybe lengthen it and go in through the month of December and hopefully we can raise a little bit more money,” said Brian Cunningham, Hancock County Deputy First Class.

If you would like to donate to the “shop with a cop,” fundraiser you can call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office by calling 304-564-3311.