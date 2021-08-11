Hancock County woman indicted on fraud charges

WHEELING, W.Va. – Jacque Phillips, of Weirton, West Virginia, appeared in federal court this week after being indicted on wire fraud, theft, and money laundering charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Phillips, also known as “Jacque Phillips-Brown,” 32, was indicted on three counts of “Wire Fraud,” one count of “Theft from a Health Care Benefit Program,” and three counts of “Money Laundering.” Phillips was employed as a billing manager at a medical billing company in Steubenville, Ohio. According to the indictment, beginning in January 2018 through March 2019, Phillips defrauded her employer, her employer’s patients, and insurance companies out of more than $100,000. Phillips allegedly used the financial services company Square, Inc. by linking her personal bank accounts to the Square, Inc. accounts she registered in her employer’s name. It is alleged that Phillips then used those Square accounts to transfer funds paid to her employer, some from insurance and health care benefits programs, into her personal accounts.

Phillips faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count of wire fraud, faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,0000 for the theft charge, and faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000 for each count of money laundering. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The FBI investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.