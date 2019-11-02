(CNN) – Happy birthday, Cookie Monster!

Happy birthday @MeCookieMonster! You are an amazing example of kindness, love, and friendship! We hope your day is filled with LOTS and LOTS of cookies…all for you! #HBDCookieMonster pic.twitter.com/0mfH1AoqPC — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) November 2, 2019

The lovable “Sesame Street” character celebrates his birthday every November 2 but his age is still a mystery.

Like any Sesame Street resident, the Cookie Monster taught his young audience about the way the world works.

More than 30 years into his run, the Cookie Monster adopted some healthy habits, partially due to rising child obesity rates.

The big blue character even made a rap song about the virtues of eating a diet rich in fruits, veggies and meat.

Cookie Monster is known for hollering “me want cookie” — maybe today he’ll eat birthday cake.