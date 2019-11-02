(CNN) – Happy birthday, Cookie Monster!
The lovable “Sesame Street” character celebrates his birthday every November 2 but his age is still a mystery.
Like any Sesame Street resident, the Cookie Monster taught his young audience about the way the world works.
More than 30 years into his run, the Cookie Monster adopted some healthy habits, partially due to rising child obesity rates.
The big blue character even made a rap song about the virtues of eating a diet rich in fruits, veggies and meat.
Cookie Monster is known for hollering “me want cookie” — maybe today he’ll eat birthday cake.